Nokia 7.1 with HDR Display officially unveiled: Price starts at Rs 27,000

HMD Global has officially unveiled the Nokia 7.1 or the Nokia 2018 in Europe. The Nokia 7.1 is the latest smartphone from the brand with an all-glass design, similar to the Nokia 6.1 Plus, which was recently launched in India.

Price and availability

The Nokia 7.1 will be available for pre-order from 5th of October, and the phone will go on sale from the 28th of October. Nokia will also include free wireless Bluetooth earphones for those who pre-order before the commencement of the actual sale.

The price of the Nokia 7.1 starts from 319 Euros (Rs 27,000) for the 3 GB RAM and 32 GB storage variant, whereas the 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage variant retails for 349 Euros (Rs 29,600).

Nokia 7.1 specifications

The Nokia 7.1 does have a lot of similarities to the Nokia 6.1 Plus, except for the display. The Nokia 7.1 comes with 5.84-inch IPS LCD screen with support to playback HDR 10 content. Similarly, the smartphone can also convert standard SDR content into HDR content to enhance the multi-media consumption. The Nokia 7.1 use an FHD+ panel with a resolution of 2280 x 1080p, protected by 2.5D curved tempered glass.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 will be the chipset, which runs on the Nokia 7.1 with 3/4 GB of RAM and 32/64 GB of internal storage with a micro SD card slot for additional storage expansion (up to 400 GB).

The Zeiss optics are back on the Nokia 7.1 with a dual camera setup, consisting of a 16 MP primary sensor with 1.28-micron pixel size and an f/1.8 aperture coupled with a 5 MP depth sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. There is a single 8 MP selfie camera with an f/2.0 aperture on the front hidden inside the notch.

The smartphone does have dual SIM card slot (hybrid solution) with 4G LTE and VoLTE support on both slots. The phone does support Bluetooth 5.0, dual-band Wi-Fi, and NFC.

The Nokia 7.1 has a 3060 mAh Li-ion battery with a USB type C port for charging and data syncing. Just like every other Nokia Android smartphones launched in 2018, the Nokia 7.1 comes with Android 8.1 Oreo under Android One Program, which assures software updates up to 2 years and security updates up to 3 years from the day of launch.

Nokia True Wireless Earbuds and Nokia Pro Wireless earphones

Along with the launch of the Nokia 7.1, the company has also announced the Nokia True Wireless Earbuds with the IPX4 rating. The wireless earbuds can last up to 4 hours on a single charge, and the carry-case can extend the life up to 16 hours.

These earbuds come with Bluetooth 5.0 with USB type C port for charging and data syncing.

The Nokia Pro wireless earphones are the sports-style Bluetooth earphones, which can offer up to 10 hours of battery life on a single charge and can be used with any smartphone with Bluetooth connectivity.