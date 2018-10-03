Nokia 7.1 specifications, renders and price leak ahead of launch

Nokia is all set to launch a new smartphone on October 4 at an event in London. While there is no clarity regarding the device that will be unveiled tomorrow, the company has sent out media invites for a launch event on October 11 in India. So long, rumors pointed out that the Nokia 7.1 Plus will be unveiled at the global launch event but latest reports suggest that the Nokia 7.1 launch is imminent.

A recent report by WinFuture shows the complete details of the Nokia 7.1. It has revealed the press renders, release date, specifications and pricing of the upcoming Nokia smartphone. From the previous reports, it looks like there is hardly any difference between the Nokia 7.1 and Nokia 7.1 Plus. As the device has already passed the FCC certification, we can expect it to arrive in Canada and the US markets in the near future.

Nokia 7.1 specifications

Going by the report, the Nokia 7.1 will arrive with 5.84-inch IPS LCD display with a FHD+ resolution of 2244 x 1080 pixels and an aspect ratio of 19:9 as there is a notch on top of the screen. It is speculated to get the power from a Snapdragon 636 SoC paired with 3GB/4GB and 32GB/64GB storage space. There will be a microSD card slot for expandable storage facility. For imaging, it appears to have dual cameras at the rear with 12MP and 5MP sensors.

From the renders, we can expect the Nokia smartphone to feature a glass back design with an aluminum side frame measuring 8mm in thickness.

Expected price

Nokia 7.1 is speculated to be released on October 22 in Europe. It is expected to be priced at €349 (approx. Rs. 29,500) for the base variant and €400 (approx. Rs. 33,800s) for the high-end variant. This pricing is similar to the cost of the 4GB RAM variant revealed by a tipster a few days back.

Nokia 7.1 or Nokia 7.1 Plus

As mentioned above, the specifications, design and other aspects of the Nokia 7.1 remain similar to that of the Plus variant. However, it remains to be unknown if these smartphones are the same devices with different monikers for different markets.