Nokia 7.1 Plus TENAA listing leaks complete specifications

An upcoming Nokia smartphone with the model number TA-1131 has got the TENAA certification in China. The listing doesn't reveal the images of the smartphone but shows the complete specifications. Going by the existing reports, the device could be dubbed Nokia X7 in China and Nokia 7.1 Plus in the global markets.

TENAA listing of Nokia 7.1 Plus

Now, talking about the TENAA listing, the smartphone appears to weigh in at 185 grams and measure 154.8 x 75.7 x 7.97mm in dimensions. It looks like the device will be fitted with a 6.18-inch display with a FHD+ resolution of 2246 x 1080 pixels. This resolution confirms that the smartphone will have a notch on top of the screen. While leaked renders have tipped at a waterdrop notch, there are a few leaks of the display panel showing a notchless display.

On the hardware front, it looks like this smartphone from Nokia will make use of a 2.2GHz octa-core processor. While the listing doesn't reveal the name of the processor, it is speculated to use the Snapdragon 710 chipset. And, it is likely to arrive in two variants - 4GB RAM + 64GB ROM and 6GB RAM + 128GB ROM. It is also likely to feature a microSD card slot for expandable storage support.

For imaging, it is likely to use dual rear cameras comprising 12MP and 13MP sensors. The selfie camera is said to be a 20MP module. The device is expected to feature a fingerprint sensor at its rear, run Android 8.1 Oreo and get the power from a 3400mAh battery.

October 4 launch

A few days back, HMD Global sent out media invites for a launch event to happen on October 4 in London. And, it is expected to unveil the Nokia 7.1 Plus at the event.

Nokia 7.1 price leaks

In the meantime, earlier today, we came across a report suggesting that a smartphone called Nokia 7.1 will be launched with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage space. It is also said that this smartphone will be priced at 399 euros (approx. Rs. 33,000). However, the other details regarding this device remain unknown for now.