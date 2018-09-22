Nokia 7.1 Plus 360-degree renders leak prior to October 4 launch

There’s a notch display

Talking about the display notch, we have come across contradictory reports. A few reports have suggested that the smartphone will have a notchless display. But most of them including the recently leaked render show a waterdrop notch on top of the screen. However, this video shows a narrow notch on top of the display instead of a waterdrop one. And, this one appears to house the selfie camera, earpiece and other sensors.

Dual cameras with Zeiss branding

As speculated, there appear to be dual cameras at the rear with the Zeiss branding. From the renders, we can see that the two sensors are positioned vertically at the top center of the rear panel. The LED flash is seen underneath the cameras but enclosed within the camera module. And, there is a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor too.

Android One smartphone

Undoubtedly, we can expect this upcoming Nokia smartphone to belong to the Android One program just like the other devices launched by the company this year. As Android 9 Pie is official, we can expect it to be launched with the latest OS out of the box though it is unlikely as it isn't a flagship. However, it will receive the update in the coming months as it will be an Android One device.

Nokia 7.1 Plus rumored specifications

When it comes to the rumored specifications, the Nokia 7.1 Plus is rumored to be launched with a tall 5.8-inch display with a FHD+ resolution of 2280 x 1080 pixels and an aspect ratio of 19:9. It is said to be powered by a Snapdragon 710 SoC coupled with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage space. While the battery capacity remains unknown, we can expect it to support fast charging.

Watch the video here

Take a look at the video of the Nokia 7.1 Plus from below.