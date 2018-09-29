ENGLISH

Nokia 7.1 pricing leaked: Likely to cost Rs 33,000 in India (399 Euros)

Nokia is likely to launch the Nokia 7.1 and the Nokia 7.1 Plus with a notch-less and a notch design, respectively.

    Nokia recently updated the Nokia 7 Plus to Android 9 Pie and the Nokia 7 Plus is the first Android One smartphone to receive the latest stable software from Google. And now, according to leaks the company is working on the successor to the Nokia 7, aka the Nokia 7.1 and the Nokia 7.1 Plus.

    The leak

    The Nokia 7 was launched only in China, and the company did launch the Nokia 7 Plus as an international variant with a more prominent display, bigger battery. According to the Roland Quandt, the Nokia 7.1 will be available in at least two color options (Steel and Blue) with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage. The Nokia 7.1 will retail in Europe for 399 Euros or Rs 33,625. So, at least on the direct conversion, the smartphone is likely to be priced in India above Rs 30,000.

    The leakster also speculated that the company might also launch a "plus" variant of the Nokia 7.1 at a higher price point. So, the Plus moniker is likely to launch with a bigger screen and a bigger battery compared to the non-plus moniker.

    Nokia 7.1 and 7.1 Plus specifications

    Considering the current lineup of Nokia smartphones, the Plus variant of the Nokia 7.1 is likely to come with a notch design, whereas the standard Nokia 7.1 is likely to offer an 18:9 aspect ratio display with a no-notch design. In terms of specifications, both smartphones are likely to run on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC. These are likely to be the first set of smartphones to launch in India with the 700 series chipset from Qualcomm.

    The leaked pricing of the Nokia 7.1 does seem a bit high, comparing the fact that the 7 series smartphones from Nokia are not the flagship series. The Nokia 7 Plus was launched in India for Rs 25,999 with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage.

    The Nokia 7.1 and the 7.1 Plus are likely to launch with Android 9 Pie OS under Android One branding. These smartphones are likely to offer features like fast charging via USB type C port, 3.5 mm headphone jack, stock Android OS etc.

    Story first published: Saturday, September 29, 2018, 7:00 [IST]
