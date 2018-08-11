Flipkart Plus Membership is not completely free: Will make you pay at least Rs 12500

Related Articles
The pilot launch of the Flipkart Plus is already here (which will be available for everyone from 15th of August) and we are not happy with the way Flipkart handles the Flipkart Plus subscription and how it actually works.
To recall, Flipkart Plus is something similar to Amazon Prime, which offers exclusive deals and free deliveries for the Flipkart Plus subscribers and other additional benefits.
How to get Flipkart Plus Membership?
According to Flipkart app, I need to have 50 Flipkart coins to join Flipkart Plus membership programme. Getting 50 coins is once again quite complex.
Going by the terms and conditions, Flipkart will credit each coin for a purchase of an item on Flipkart worth Rs 250. Ex: If you buy an item which is worth Rs 1000, Flipkart will reward you with 4 Flipkart coins. Additionally, Flipkart only offers a maximum of 10 coins on a single order. So, even if you buy a smartphone worth Rs 30,000 you will receive a maximum of 10 Flipkart coins.
To get 50 Flipkart coins, one has to spend a minimum amount of Rs 12,500. Do note that one has to make at least 5 separate purchases on Flipkart worth Rs 2500 or more to get 50 Flipkart coins.
Flipkart will not consider the previous purchases made on the platform and no Flipkart coins will be provided for the same and users have to make fresh shopping to get Flipkart coin.
After collecting 50 Flipkart coins, a user can get Flipkart Plus membership by redeeming those points.
Flipkart Plus membership benefits
- Free Plus delivery on 3+ crore products (similar to free one day delivery on Amazon Prime)
- Early Plus exclusive access deals (Similar early Prime Access on Amazon)
- Superior Plus priority customer support
Free welcome offers
- Rs 400 instant discount on flight booking using the ixigo platform
- Buy one get one beverage free on Chia Point
- Rs 100 off on movie tickets booking on Bookmyshow
- Free beverage on Caffee Coffee Day for a minimum purchase of Rs 449
These offers can be claimed with 50 Flipkart coins
(One has to spend at least Rs 12500 to get those 50 coins)
- Flipkart Voucher worth Rs 1000 for free
- Bookmyshow voucher worth Rs 1000 for free
- Zomato Gold membership worth Rs 1900 for free
- Make My Trip Gift card worth Rs 1100 for free
- Hotstar Premium annual subscription for free
Conclusion
Unlike the Amazon Prime (which costs Rs 1000 for the annual subscription) the Flipkart Plus Membership seems like a complex process and one has to make a lot of purchases on Flipkart just to get the membership.