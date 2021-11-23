Just In
GoDaddy Latest Company To Fall Prey To Data Breach; 1.2 Million Users Affected
Data thefts, hacks, and breaches have become increasingly common. The latest victim to a data breach is GoDaddy Inc. that has affected nearly 1.2 million users. GoDaddy is an internet domain registrar and web hosting company with a massive user base in the country. The latest data breach seems to have multi-fold repercussions for GoDaddy.
GoDaddy Hack Details
In a statement, GoDaddy explained that the company discovered unauthorized third-party access to the Managed WordPress hosting environment on November 17, 2021. The phishing attack has affected 1.2 million active and inactive Managed WordPress customers. Personal and important information like email addresses and customer numbers have been exposed.
"For active customers, sFTP and database usernames and passwords were exposed. We reset both passwords. For a subset of active customers, the SSL private key was exposed. We are in the process of issuing and installing new certificates for those customers," GoDaddy said in a statement.
GoDaddy has disclosed the results of the initial investigation, which reveals access was gained using a compromised password on September 6, 2021. The web domain company claims the original WordPress Admin password was exposed and the company has reset the passwords and other credentials.
Rising Number Of Hacks
GoDaddy seems to be the latest company that was affected by a phishing attack. The rising number of hacks and data breaches is of great concern, especially when credentials and data of 1.2 million account holders are affected. Presently, GoDaddy says the investigation is still going on. The company is contacting all the impacted customers directly with specific details.
GoDaddy has emerged as one of the top go-to platforms for web domains and another web hosting. With a massive userbase in India, the GoDaddy hack is of major concern. Moreover, other popular platforms like Zomato, Zoom, Twitter, Nintendo, and so on have also succumbed to hacks and data breaches.
In the latest news, a report has revealed some of the commonly used passwords across the world, which can be hacked in seconds. The best we can do to protect ourselves right now is to keep strong passwords and keep updating them regularly.
(via)
