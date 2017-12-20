Google Chrome browser will block ads from February 15

Earlier this year, Google announced an initiative to start blocking ads with the Chrome browser. To do so, users have to use ad blocking extensions on Chrome and there has been a sudden surge in the use of such extensions.

Being a company that makes most of its money from advertising, Google wants to ensure that the web surfers enjoy a pleasant and uninterrupted experience without facing annoying ads. Apparently, the company has announced that it will start blocking ads from the websites opened using the Chrome browser starting from February 15. Notably, the browser will block Google's own ads as well.

However, there is a catch. Google Chrome will block ads only if the website does not pass Google's "Better Ads Standards". Eventually, the websites those display ads that will be too annoying will not show any ads when opened in Chrome.

If you are annoyed with the ads such as full-page ads, ads that play sound or video unexpectedly and ads that flash, then these will be blocked on Chrome browser starting from February 15, 2018. These types of ads will taint the pleasant browsing experience and users had to use extensions to block them.

Website admins can use the Google's Ad Experience Report in order to identify those ads that do not comply with the Better Ads Standards. If the website has passed the status, then the ads will show as usual. If the status is not cleared for 30 days or more, then Chrome will not display ads on those websites. The websites have to use the Ad Experience Report in order to request a revision of the website before it starts showing ads once again.

This announcement of Google that the Chrome browser will stop showing ads after February 15, 2018 on websites that do not comply with the standards will do two things. One is that it cares about people who want to enjoy a pleasant browsing experience on Chrome. The other thing is that it encourages websites to have acceptable ads. We need to wait until the specified date to know if this Google initiative will pay off.