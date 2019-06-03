Google Down - Internet's Search Giant Stopped Working in US, UK, Canada, And Australia News oi-Vivek

Internet services like Facebook, Twitter, and, Instagram have gone down due to some unexpected reasons. Now, almost for the first time in the last decade, Google has faced a similar issue to network congestion, which in simple word means, more users are using the service, which has created a blackout.

Users across the globe, including the US, the UK, Canada, and Australian users have faced this blackout on both smartphones and desktop devices. However, there were no cases reported in India or any other part of Asia.

With Google services going down, users faced issues to access some of the Google services like Google Drive, YouTube, Google Search, and other apps and services that are directly derived from Google. Google was quick enough to fix the issue, and the company has released an official press note, which explains some of the reasons for the blackout.

Google's statement for blackout

We are experiencing high levels of network congestion in the eastern USA, affecting multiple services in Google Cloud, G Suite, and YouTube. Users may see a slow performance or intermittent errors. We believe we have identified the root cause of the congestion and expect to return to normal service shortly.

Google's statement after fixing the issue

The network congestion issue in eastern USA affecting Google Cloud, G Suite, and YouTube has been resolved for all affected users as of 4:00 pm US/Pacific. We will conduct a post mortem and make appropriate improvements to our systems to prevent this from happening again. We sincerely apologize to those that were impacted by today’s issues. Customers can always find the most recent updates on our systems on our status dashboard.

What do we think about the Google Down or Google Blackout

We think that online services can go haywire at any movement, and just like natural calamities, one cannot predict the blackout, and one has to have a backup plan to do damage control as soon as possible.

It looks like Google had all the support that it needed to make Google services up and running in no time, and there is no way for sure to tell that, the same incident might not happen in the near future. If you are a user who likes to store everything in the cloud, make sure to back up the most important files on a physical drive, that does not require an internet connection to access.

Via