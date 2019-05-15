How to back up your Screenshot folder on Google cloud Tips Tricks oi-Karan Sharma Here's how you can Back up your Screenshot folder on Google by following these simple steps.

Google drive is one of the most reliable cloud services to back up your data like images, videos and important files. Sometimes we do take screenshots of the important files so that we can't misplace them. Some times we took screenshots of funny messages and some just to keep the evidence to show someone. In this, I will let you know how to backup your screenshots folder by following some simple steps.

How to back up Screenshot folder on Google

First, you need to open the Google Photos app on your Android smartphone.

You can see a three lines button on the top-left of the screen, tap on it which will open a side menu.

From where you need to select 'Device folders' which will open all the folders which contain images.

This will include the Screenshots folder as well.

Find the folder name 'Screenshots' in the list and tap on it.

While tapping on it will open the folder and you have to toggle on the Backup and sync.

Once you are done with this, you are all set to go now the screenshot from your phone will start getting syncing to the cloud.

So this is all you need to do in order to start syncing the screenshots on your Google cloud. Do note that any picture or video you delete from your Google Photos app will be deleted automatically from your cloud storage.