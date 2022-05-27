ENGLISH

    Google Drive Finally Gets Copy-Paste Shortcut Option: Here's How To Use It

    By
    |

    Copy-Paste is one of the most widely used shortcuts on a PC. Google Drive is finally getting a much-needed update, which now allows users to use keyboard shortcuts to copy and paste any file. Additionally, these keyboard shortcuts can be used right on your PC or laptop, making file management simpler.

     
    Now, users can use the convenient copy-paste shortcut on Google Drive. However, do note that the new feature will only work on your Chrome browser and not on Safari, Firefox, Edge, or any other web browser you have. So if you want to use the updated Google Drive copy-paste shortcut, you need Google Chrome for the same.

    How To Use Copy-Paste Shortcut On Google Drive?

    All these days, one needed to click on the right-click menu to add a new file or folder on Google Drive. Now, the standard Ctrl + X and Ctrl + V will work right on Google Drive. Here's how to use it.

    Step 1: Open Google Drive on your PC or laptop

    Step 2: Select a file of your choice here > Next, press Ctrl + X to cut the file

    Step 3: Go to the new location where you want to paste the file

    Step 4: To paste the file into the new location, press Ctrl + V

    Step 5: You can also create a shortcut of the file into the new location by pressing Ctrl + Shift + V

    If you're using a MacBook, click on the ⌘ + C or ⌘ + V to complete the tasks.

    Copy-Paste Shortcuts On Google Drive

    The copy-paste shortcut option on Google Drive makes file management even easier. When you open Google Drive on your Chrome browser, you can see the new pop-up message regarding the same, which will further guide you to use the shortcut keys. When you press Ctrl + Enter, you can open a highlighted file or folder to view multiple files at once with fewer clicks.

     

    The shortcut keys can also be used across other Chrome browsers. Plus, you can use it to copy-paste a Google Doc file or a file from Gmail to Google Drive. This creates a hyperlink and is also a much-needed shortcut for seamless file transfer.

    Story first published: Friday, May 27, 2022, 15:32 [IST]
