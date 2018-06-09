Google is once again in trouble for a salad emoji

It looks like Google will never come out of these Emoji controversies. Recently, the company was in trouble as the Cheeseburger emoji had cheese under the patty, which was expected to on the top of the patty, which was later corrected with a software update. And now, the company is once again in the trouble, as netizens are sharing their views on social media regarding the Salad Emoji from Google.

Whats wrong with the Salad Emoji

The salad is the one food, which is loved by both vegetarians and non-vegitarians. A salad is good for health and most of the salads are vegan-friendly food. It looks like Google has included a boiled egg on the Salad Emoji, which makes it non-vegan and also non-vegetarian. However, as this started to get serious Jennifer Daniel, Google UX Manager at Expression design team tweeted a new picture showing a brand new salad (which is now vegan-friendly) without the boiled egg.

Jennufer Daniel said:

There's big talk about inclusion and diversity at Google so if you need any evidence of Google is making this priority may I direct your attention to the 🥗 emoji- we've removed the egg in Android P beta 2, making this a more inclusive vegan salad. Hello carnivores, vegans and everyone in between! Just want to clarify that the goal of salad emoji redesign was to create an image more faithful to unicode's description. "A bowl of healthy salad, containing lettuce, tomato, and other salad items such as cucumber." Bon appetite!

However, this does not stop. After this update, other people started commenting about how they don't like the Tomato and the present Emoji is also offensive for them as well. And some of the users even complained that their Salad should contain egg and this is unappetizing for them. However, considering the Google's way, the Egg on the Salad is not coming back and people should get used to this new "vegan-friendly" Salad Emoji.

What do you think about this Emoji issue? Should people really bother about an emoji, which is just an Emoji or they should really bother about it by considering how important these Emojis, which are used by millions of users across the globe. Share your view on the Emoji controversy.