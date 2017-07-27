Google is testing auto play feature for videos on Search results page

Google is currently testing auto play feature for videos on its Search results page. If you search movies and TV series on Google, the trailer video will start playing automatically. You will find the video on the right side of the search results.

First noticed by The SEM Post, while these videos will start playing on their own, there will be no audio unless you turn it on. As per the publication, the autoplay videos they discovered did not include any ads and had only the trailers. The videos were played just one time and originate from YouTube. As you can see, the autoplay videos appeared for movies, The Lego Ninjago Movie and Justice League.

It is worth pointing out that the search queries were not specified for videos or trailers, it just included the name of the movie. Here, for example, the release date of Justice League was searched. As of now, the autoplay video feature is only available on the desktop. We don't know when the feature will make its way to mobiles.

Fortunately, this feature doesn't work on browsers which have ad blockers installed. Also, it is being tested only in the US, UK and Canada. We have tried this here, but the autoplay feature doesn't work. If you search for the same movies, the trailers will appear on the right side. However, the trailer videos wouldn't start playing automatically.

Confirming the existence of this feature Google said,"We are constantly experimenting with ways to improve the Search experience for our users, but have no plans to announce at this time."