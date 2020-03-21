ENGLISH

    Google Launches Coronavirus Website With Search Results

    By
    |

    Last week, it was claimed by President Donald Trump that Google will build a screening website for coronavirus to direct people to testing sites. Following the same, there were reports that it is not Google and that its sister company Verily launched such a site, especially for the Bay Area. It was claimed to offer tests only to a specific number of people.

    Google Launches Coronavirus Website With Search Results

     

    However, Google also revealed that it would launch such a website and now it is here. Alongside the website, Google also provides more enhanced information cards for those who search for coronavirus-related terms. The information tabs will be available for prevention, symptoms, global statistics, relevant information.

    Google Website For Coronavirus

    The website can be accessed at google.com/covid19. It will provide useful resources including a card to mimic what you see. Post announcing the launch of the site, you can find 'state-based information, prevention and safety tips, COVID-19 related search trends, and other resources for businesses, educators, and individuals. Moreover, Google emphasizes that it will provide information from authoritative sources such as CDC and WHO.

    It is available in English for now but soon it will get Spanish support as well, claims The Verge. The site has been designed with accessibility in mind and includes larger fonts as used by Google usually. The website has videos in ASL, which is a global map showing confirmed cases country-wise and a lot of information about Google's other relief efforts. And, there are some feel-good videos from YouTube.

    Tech Companies Offer Support

    In the time of the global pandemic outbreak, a lot of big tech companies are taking efforts to provide coronavirus-related support. They are resolving some major problems related to the pandemic such as access to testing and crisis in the healthcare infrastructure.

    Google might provide a questionnaire and information about local testing locations. The company cannot do so right now until there is trustworthy and authoritative information on these sites.

    Read More About: google news internet
    Story first published: Saturday, March 21, 2020, 17:09 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 21, 2020

