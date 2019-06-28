Here’s How You Can Auto-Delete Your Location History With Google’s New Feature News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

In the current technologically advanced era where we use the internet for almost everything, all the data is collected by companies from numerous sources. Of these, the location data of users is the most critical one as it is sensitive. Imagine having to wake up a day to see your entire trail of movements for the past year over the internet.

To prevent this scary situation, Google has come up with a new feature called auto-delete Location History data, which will remove the same from Google accounts directly from within the Android smartphones. This indicates that Google will still carry out the usual data collection technique but there is an option for you to get rid of the same automatically.

How To Auto-Delete Location Data

To auto-delete the location data collected and stored in your Google account, you need to head on to the Settings menu and carry out a couple of steps. There will be a new feature 'Choose to delete automatically' that will give you two options - three months and 18 months. Below are the steps you need to follow to auto-delete location data on your Android smartphone.

Log in to your Google account on Google app

Go to Settings → My Activity

Tap 'Choose to delete automatically'

Choose to delete once in every three months or 18 months

Confirm to delete the data now and after the chosen time period

Hit Finish

Auto-delete controls for Location History start rolling out today on Android and iOS, making it even easier for you to manage your data → https://t.co/dX1uoqcR8O pic.twitter.com/Oc3fk66QNm — Google (@Google) June 26, 2019

A Welcome Move From Google

Google announced the ability to delete the location history automatically last month. At the time of its launch, it was stated that the feature will be rolled out soon. Google and other fellow tech biggies have been facing the heat for the blatant data collection techniques. Mostly, this data was used for targeted advertisements.

By providing the micro-level control on what sort of data is stored by the company, there is more transparency in the process. Eventually, it is a welcome move for users who have privacy concerns.

What do you think about the auto-delete locational history option rolled out by Google? Do let us know your opinion via the comments section below.

