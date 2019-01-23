ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Google to verify online election advertising ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha polls

The advertiser verification process will begin on 14 February 2019.

By

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Ahead of the Lok Sabha Election 2019, Google announced that it is bringing more openness to election advertising online and enabling voters to get the election-related information they need.

    Google to verify online election advertising ahead of 2019 polls

     

    The updated election ads policy will require advertisers to provide a "pre-certificate" issued by the Election Commission of India (ECI) or anyone authorized by the ECI, for each ad they wish to run.

    Google said that it will verify the identity of advertisers before their election ads run on its platforms. The advertiser verification process will begin on 14 February 2019.

    Chetan Krishnaswamy, Director - Public Policy, Google India said, "In 2019, over 850 million Indians are expected to cast their vote to elect the country's next government. We're thinking hard about elections and how we continue to support democratic processes in India and around the world. In line with this, we are bringing more transparency to election advertising online, and surfacing relevant information to help people better navigate the electoral process."

    Furthermore, Google will make electoral information from the Election Commission of India and other authoritative sources easily discoverable on Search.

    Meanwhile, Fossil Group announces its plan to sell to Google for $40 million, intellectual property (IP) related to a smartwatch technology currently under development by the Fossil Group.

    As part of the transaction, a portion of Fossil Group's research and development (R&D) team currently supporting the transferring IP will join Google. Fossil Group retains more than 200 R&D team members to focus on innovation and product development.

    Read More About: google internet news
    Story first published: Wednesday, January 23, 2019, 11:45 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 23, 2019
    Opinion Poll
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue