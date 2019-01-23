Google to verify online election advertising ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha polls

Ahead of the Lok Sabha Election 2019, Google announced that it is bringing more openness to election advertising online and enabling voters to get the election-related information they need.

The updated election ads policy will require advertisers to provide a "pre-certificate" issued by the Election Commission of India (ECI) or anyone authorized by the ECI, for each ad they wish to run.

Google said that it will verify the identity of advertisers before their election ads run on its platforms. The advertiser verification process will begin on 14 February 2019.

Chetan Krishnaswamy, Director - Public Policy, Google India said, "In 2019, over 850 million Indians are expected to cast their vote to elect the country's next government. We're thinking hard about elections and how we continue to support democratic processes in India and around the world. In line with this, we are bringing more transparency to election advertising online, and surfacing relevant information to help people better navigate the electoral process."

Furthermore, Google will make electoral information from the Election Commission of India and other authoritative sources easily discoverable on Search.

Meanwhile, Fossil Group announces its plan to sell to Google for $40 million, intellectual property (IP) related to a smartwatch technology currently under development by the Fossil Group.

As part of the transaction, a portion of Fossil Group's research and development (R&D) team currently supporting the transferring IP will join Google. Fossil Group retains more than 200 R&D team members to focus on innovation and product development.