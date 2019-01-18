Google Pixel 4 revealed in patents, bezel-less display, front-firing speakers likely

Google seems to be gearing up to jump on the bezel-less bandwagon. At least that's what the latest patent filings suggest. Yes, the company has been awarded new patents that show a bezel-less designed smartphone - possibly the Pixel 4. The smartphone is expected to hit the market shelves in the fourth quarter this year.

According to 91mobiles, the fresh patents made an appearance on the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) database recently. The images shown in the patent reveals that Google's flagship will continue to sport a dual-tone texture on the rear panel. However, the upper part of the rear could be made out of glass and will continue to sport a single camera. The rest of the panel will be made of metal and will house a fingerprint sensor.

The front panel of the device is expected to pack a bezel-less display panel. This also brings up the big question - the placement of the selfie camera. The patent filing doesn't confirm the position of the sensor. The volume rockers and the power key will be placed on the right side, while the left side will accommodate a SIM card tray. The device will come sans the 3.5mm audio jack like its predecessor and will have support for USB Type-C port.

Besides, another patent from the search giant also surfaced on WIPO that emphasizes on the display of the device. The images showed that the display will have thinner bezels compared to its precursors, and will also house two front firing speakers. Since the upper bezel is so narrow, it's hard to confirm the placement of the front-facing camera.

If the company goes ahead with the patent, we might see an aesthetically similar device as the Pixel 3, but with a new display with trimmed-down bezels.

Besides, Google has also partnered with MediaTek to bring AR, Lens Visual Search in mid-range smartphones. MediaTek si working closely with Google to bring optimized AR experience to its chipset.