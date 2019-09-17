Just In
JioFiber Effect: Hathway Launches Rs. 699 Broadband Plan But There's A Catch
The tariff war between broadband players is getting fierce ever since Reliance Jio introduced its JioFiber services in India. The newly launched JioFiber services have forced other players to launch entry-level plans with similar benefits. It seems that Hathway has also joined the bandwagon.
The company has introduced a new plan for its subscribers. The RTL 100 plan will cost Rs. 699 per month and will offer 1000GB data per month, along with 100Mbps internet speed. The speed will drop to 3Mbps, once the given data is consumed, reports The Mobile Indian.
It is worth mentioning that this plan is only available for Kolkata circle, and there is no information that this will be available for others circles or not. However, there is a catch. Initially, to avail these benefits, customers need to buy three months pack for Rs. 2,097. Also, this plan comes with six and 12 months period, which is available at Rs. 4,194 and Rs. 8,388, respectively. Under this plan, the user will also get a streaming device, which allows you to watch content through all OTT apps.
In comparison, JioFiber is offering many benefits at the same price. Jio Fibre's first and most affordable Bronze plan is offering 100Mbps speed with 100GB data. Besides, this plan provides three months of premium subscription to JioCinema and JioSaavn. On the other hand, Airtel's Rs. 799 plan is providing 100GB data up to 40Mbps speed. This plan also offers 200GB additional data that is valid for six months. Also, this plan is providing unlimited call (both local and STD).
Our Take
Hathway has been very aggressive in terms of revising plans. The company has also launched a very affordable plan, where it is offering 50 Mbps plan at Rs. 399, which is far better than Airtel Rs. 799 plan. But the major drawback here is that the company is not offering this plan in all circles. So, we believe lanching a plan in one circle will not help Hathway, as it is competing with big brands like JioFiber and Airtel.
