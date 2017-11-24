Here is how Google's pattern recognition and voice search work

In general humans and computers have lots of differences than the similarities. One of the best examples for this is the language used and the capability to identify things. When it comes to a photo, the computer way of looking it is different from humans.

As far as human concerned, we might see your best friend standing in front of her house, but the computer, on the other hand, looks the same image has a bunch of data that it may interpret as shapes and information about color values.

The computer recognizes the photo by identifying the pattern on it. For example, a computer might be trained to recognize the common patterns of shapes and colors that make up a digital image of a face, which is what we call it as a facial detection.

This indeed helps in protecting your privacy on services like Street View by blurring the specific pattern, which computer identifies it as a human face.

Additionally, the same pattern recognition can help a computer to understand characteristics of the face it has detected. For example, there might be certain patterns that suggest a face is wearing a beard or glasses.Also, this can help the can help the computer to compare known faces against a new face and see if there is a probable match or similarity.

When it comes to voice search, it allows the user to provide a voice query to Google on a device instead of typing. It uses the same pattern recognition process to transcribe spoken words to written text.

Once the voice query is made, Google stores the language, the country, and the accent. Sometimes, the utterances are sent to Google servers in order to recognize query said by the user.