How to create a YouTube channel and earn money

YouTube India has seen a huge growth in the last few years. There are many content creator who has joined the YouTube community as their fulltime job. There are many who joined the community to showcase their creativity to the world. YouTube is a very big platform, and videos go viral within a seconds.

YouTube also pays you for your content depends upon you clicks, views, comments and subscription. YouTube has its own algorithm for the payment method, and the payments are done via Google AdSense

If you are a YouTuber or want to open a YouTube channel to earn some money then you are in the right place. We will let you know how to open a YouTube channel and make money out of it.

First of all, you have to open a YouTube channel which is very easy. All you have to do is to log in to YouTube with your Gmail account. Once you are logged in then you are all set to make the necessary setting to create your own channel.

After logging in to YouTube, you can see your channel logo on your top right. While clicking on the logo you will receive some options like My Channel, Paid Membership, Creator Studio, Switch Accounts, sign out and more.

You have to click on the Creator Studio and go to the Channel option. While clicking on the Channel you will see for options out of which you have to click on the Monetization option.

This click will take you to a window called Apply for Monetization. There you will get an option saying, "Sign Up for Adsense" you have to click the start button.

This click will redirect you to a new tab where you have to input your necessary details like Website name, Get more out of AdSense, Select your country or territory, Please review and accept our Terms and Conditions. After filling all the details you have to tick the box saying Yes, I have read and accepted the agreement. The last click on Create an Account will successfully take you to your Adsense account.

Now you are all set to go, you need to update the details about your Payment address. Once you are done with all the details and verification you will get a 6 digit verification on your mailing address. That verification code you have to input in your payment method section after that you will be able to retrieve your earner money.

Do remember that On January 16, 2018, YouTube announced new eligibility requirements for the YouTube Partner Program. Once a channel reaches 4,000 watch hours in the previous 12 months and 1,000 subscribers it will be reviewed to join the program.