How To Access 15 OTT Apps Worth Rs 1,800 From JioFiber

    |

    Launching a new plan has become very common in the telecom and internet industry. All companies have launched plans at similar pricing like JioFiber has a plan of Rs. 399, BSNL is offering the first pack for Rs. 449, Airtel is providing a plan of Rs. 499 with 40 Mbps upload and download speed. Notably, these companies are also offering OTT apps to their customers. Similarly, JioFiber is providing OTT subscription Rs. 1,800.

    JioFiber Plans Details

    Notably, Reliance Jio's internet plan of Rs. 399 and Rs. 699 is not providing any OTT subscription, which means that Rs. 999 is providing 150 Mbps speed along with unlimited calling, and access to 14 OTT applications, which is close to Rs. 1,000 per month. The OTT apps include VOOT Kids, ALTBalaji, Hoichoi, ShemarooMe, Lionsgate Play, Discovery+, Eros Now, JioCinema, JioSaavn, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar VIP, SonyLIV, ZEE5, SunNXT, and VOOT Select.

    Similarly, there is a plan of Rs. 1,499, which is providing 15 applications worth Rs. 1,500 per month. It also ships unlimited calling and 300 Mbps speed. The OTT app list includes ALTBalaji, Hoichoi, ShemarooMe, Lionsgate Play, Discovery+, Eros Now, JioCinema, JioSaavn, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar VIP, SonyLIV, ZEE5, SunNXT, VOOT Select, VOOT Kids, and Netflix worth Rs. 499.

    Then, there is a pack of Rs. 2,499, where customers are getting apps close to Rs. 1,650 per month. It also includes 500 Mbps speed and unlimited calling. The app list includes JioSaavn, VOOT Kids, ALTBalaji, Hoichoi, ShemarooMe, Lionsgate Play, Discovery+, Eros Now, JioCinema, Netflix Standard plan of Rs. 649 per month, Disney+ Hotstar VIP, SonyLIV, ZEE5, SunNXT, VOOT Select, VOOT Kids, and Amazon Prime membership.

    The Rs. 3,999 pack is providing 1 Gbps speed and unlimited calling. This JioFiber pack is offering content from 15 OTT apps worth Rs. 1,650. Lastly, there is a pack of Rs. 8,499, which is providing unlimited calling and 15 OTT app close to Rs. 1,800.

    Story first published: Saturday, December 19, 2020, 11:10 [IST]
