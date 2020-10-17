Reliance Jio Plans To Bring Disney+ Hotstar Premium Subscription Offer News oi-Priyanka Dua

Reliance Jio has recently announced the launch of its five postpaid plans and now it is all set to bring another offer for its customers, where it is expected to offer a premium subscription to Disney+ Hotstar. The telecom operator has not shared this information yet, however, it is already mentioned in the FAQ page on the company's website.

The FAQ page of the Jio said that the telco is planning to bring premium access to the Disney+ Hotstar app. The launch date was not announced, but the company is likely to launch this plan soon, reports PriceBaba. This announcement comes after the company introduced Disney+ Hotstar subscription with Rs. 612, Rs. 1,208, and Rs. 2,599 plans. In fact, Airtel is also offering Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription with selected plans.

Reliance Jio Plans That Offering Disney+ Hotstar VIP Subscription

The company is offering this facility with four prepaid plans along with some add-on packs. These plans are available at Rs. 401, Rs. 499, Rs. 777, and Rs. 2,599. The base plan of Rs. 401 is offering 90GB data, unlimited calling, and Jio application for 28 days. It also includes a one-year subscription to Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription worth Rs. 399.

The other plan of Rs. 499 pack is known as a Cricket pack and ships 84GB data for 56 days. It includes a one-year subscription to Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription. Similarly, there is a plan of Rs. 777 is known as the quarterly pack and offering 131GB, unlimited calling, and access to all Jio apps for 84 days. Lastly, there is a pack of Rs. 2,599 ships 740GB data, unlimited calling, and access to all Jio application for 365 days, while the add-on pack is priced at Rs. 612.

Best Mobiles in India