Everything You Should Know About Reliance Jio's Postpaid Plus News oi-Priyanka Dua

Reliance Jio has recently announced the launch of postpaid plans. In fact, Reliance Jio with the help of high-speed data and a vast range of prepaid plans, Jio now becomes the largest telecom operator in the country and now it seems that Reliance Jio is all set to become the leader in the postpaid plans.

However, there are still some users that are looking for Jio PostPaid Plus and what exactly it is. So, if you are also planning to choose a postpaid plan and want to know everything knows about it, then you should go through this article.

Basically, Jio PostPaid Plus are postpaid plans of Reliance Jio that are priced between Rs. 399 to Rs. 1,499. Under these plans, users will get Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar VIP, Netflix, Jio Prime application, and many more. Besides, these Jio postpaid plans, including Feature Plus, International Plus, Experience Plus, and many more. So, now we are going to list the whole benefits that you are getting with Postpaid plus plans.

International Plus: Benefits

Under this offer, users will get international calling at the lowest rates. Besides, the company is offering international connectivity at 20,000 ft. This facility includes calling and data services.

Feature Plus: Benefits

Under this Feature Plus segment, users will get family plans, which means users have to pay for one connection and they'll get a connection for family members. Secondly, they'll get a data rollover facility and it includes data rollover facility.

Experience Plus: Benefits

Also, users are getting a benefit called Retain existing number, which means new buyers can retain their existing number. Then, there is a carry forward data feature, while migrating towards to the Jio number. It includes free home delivery and access to premium services of the call centre.

Tariff Plus And Entertainment Plus: Benefits

The Tariff Plus feature offers plans starting at Rs. 399 and then, there is an Entertainment Plus, which ships OTT apps without any extra cost. The OTT apps include Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar, Amazon Prime subscription, JioSaavn, JioCinens, JioTV, and 650 live TV channels.

Best Mobiles in India