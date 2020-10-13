Just In
Reliance Jio Adds 35 Lakh Customers In July, Becomes First Telecom Operator To Cross 40 Crore Mark
In just four years of its operations, Reliance Jio has crossed the mark of 40 crore customers in the country, as per data released by TRAI. The company has added 35 lakh customers in July this year, while the overall customer base has been increased to 116.4 crore during the same as against 116 crore in June.
"The private access service providers held 89.33 percent market share of the wireless subscribers whereas BSNL and MTNL, the two PSU access service providers, had a market share of only 10.67 percent," TRAI said.
On the other hand, Airtel and state-run telecom operator BSNL added 32.6 lakh and 3.88 lakh customers in July, whereas Vodafone-Idea lost 37 lakh customers and MTNL lost 5,457 mobile connections. The data also said that the total number of subscribers of the top five wireless broadband players and the list includes Reliance Jio (400.80 million), Airtel (153.25 million), Vodafone-Idea(115.26 million), BSNL (15.17 million), and Tikona Infinet Ltd. (0.30 million).
Similarly, the broadband connection grew by 1.03 percent to 70.54 crore customers. "The top five Wired Broadband Service providers were BSNL (7.86 million), Bharti Airtel (2.49 million), Atria Convergence Technologies (1.69 million), Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd (1.16 million), and Hathway Cable & Datacom (1.01 million)," TRAI said in data.
The data highlighted that wireless connection in the country has been increased to 114.4 crore in July from 114 crore in June 2020. In fact, both urban and rural connections have managed to get 61.9 crore and 52.1 crore, respectively. The data said that fixed-line connections have been increased marginally to 1,98,20,419. This means Reliance Jio helped a lot to attain that much customer base. Meanwhile, it is expected that operators are likely to post good revenue in the second quarter of this financial year, especially Airtel and Vodafone-Idea.
