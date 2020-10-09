BSNL Introduces 34 Vouchers For Its Prepaid Customers News oi-Priyanka Dua

BSNL has announced that it is now offering 34 top-up vouchers in the Chennai circle. The development comes soon after the company removed 82 top-up vouchers from the same circle.

Details Of 34 Top-Up Vouchers

Notably, BSNL is offering 28 packs under Rs. 1,000. These vouchers are priced at Rs. 10, Rs. 20, Rs. 30, and Rs. 100. If we talk about vouchers that are above Rs. 100, then this includes Rs. 110, Rs. 160, Rs. 600, Rs. 1,000, Rs. 2,500, Rs. 3,000, and Rs. 5,500. Besides, the company has removed plans of Rs. 2,200 and Rs. 3,300.

Apart from these vouchers, the company has removed 71 vouchers under Rs. 1,000. The other vouchers that are above Rs. 1,000 are Rs. 1010, Rs. 1020, Rs. 1030, Rs. 1040, Rs. 1050, Rs. 1060, Rs. 1070, Rs. 1080, Rs. 1090, Rs. 2020, and Rs. 3300.

BSNL Revising Rs. 777 Broadband Plans

Meanwhile, the company has revised Rs. 777 broadband plan. This plan is known as the 500GB CUL plan and offering 100 Mbps speed until 500GB data, but speed will be decreased to 5 Mbps once data ends.

In addition, this plan is providing an unlimited voice to all networks. Earlier, this plan used to offer only 50 Mbps speed. However, there is a catch. BSNL in its circular said that it is available to new users. Apart from this offer, the company is offering a 600GB CUL plan at Rs. 849 per month is offering 50 Mbps speed, however, the speed will be reduced to 2 Mbps.

Furthermore, the company has introduced two plans on a promotional basis. The 50GB CUL and 120GB CUL plans are offering 50GB and 120GB data for three months, which means this plan is available for 90 days.

Best Mobiles in India