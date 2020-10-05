Just In
BSNL Offering 25% Extra Data With All Plans
Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited has brought a new offer for its customers, where it is providing 25 percent extra data to all its existing, new plan vouchers, and special tariff vouchers. This offer is for a limited time and it is a promotional basis. According to the new circular, this plan is only available in Tamil Nadu by the end of this month as the operator is celebrating Customer Delight Month.
BSNL Offering Extra Data: Details
Under this new offer, the company is offering 25 percent extra free data to only GSM prepaid users. The new announcement and development come after the company celebrated 20 years of completion.
BSNL Offering 4G Services In Atal Tunnel: Details
Meanwhile, the operator has installed Base Transceiver Station at Atal Tunnel, which means it is offering 4G services along with 25 Mbps speed. Sanchar Nigam Executives Association (SNEA) also tweeted and said, "Atal Tunnel is one of the engineering marvels of modern India. Its BSNL which had to provide the best coverage along with the Atal Tunnel and we didn't fail the nation."
Apart from offering 4G services in Atal Tunnel, the company is offering Rs. 449 plan. The Bharat Fiber plans were introduced after Jio Fiber launched Rs. 399. This means that BSNL is offering four plans of Rs. 449, Rs. 799, Rs. 999, and Rs. 1, 499. These packs on a promotional basis and will be available for 90 days. However, no one knows when the company will extend the availability of this plan.
Notably, this plan is offering 30 Mbps speed along with 3300GB data at Rs. 449. But the speed will be decreased to 2 Mbps. The operator is available in all circles except Andaman & Nicobar. Also, the company has extended the work from home plan availability of a 300GB plan CS337. This plan is available in Sikkim, and Kolkata, West Bengal until December 12.
