How To Activate Disney+ Hotstar Premium Subscription To BSNL Broadband Plan

BSNL has recently announced the launch of new plans that offer Disney+ Hotstar access with its broadband plans. This service is available for customers in all telecom circles. The new internet plans come soon after Vodafone-Idea launched plans to offer similar benefits to its customers.

These BSNL Bharat Fibre FTTH Broadband plans are known as SuperStar 300 and SuperStar 500. These packs offer Disney+ Hotstar VIP or Premium free subscriptions. The company has also launched two more packs, which are known as FMC Rs. 999 (Fibre Platinum) and FMC Rs. 1,499 (Fibre Ultra). However, to activate the services, BSNL broadband users have to go through these procedures.

You need to register yourself on the company's SelfCare portal and write your id, landline telephone number, and STD code with the SuperStar broadband plan. Tap on the get OTP option, which you have received in your registered mobile number. Click on the four-digit OTP and tap on the validate option. Now, you'll see the details of the plan along with the SuperStar 300 plan on the screen.

Click on the submit button and once it is done, users will get a call from the company's officials. After that, you will receive an account ID number and other details from BSNL. Now, you need to open the Hotstar application on the PC and laptop. You need to click on the login with your mobile number. Enter, the OTP from Hotstar and click on submit button and it is done.

BSNL Superstar 300 And 500 FTTH Plans

The first BSNL SuperStar 300 plan offer 50 Mbps speed, Disney+ Hotstar premium subscription, and 300GB of data per month for one month. To get this offer BSNL users have to call on 18003451500 (toll-free number) or file a request online. Then, there a pack of Rs. 949, which is known as SuperStar 500. This pack ships 50 Mbps speed, 500GB of data, and Disney+ Hotstar access for one month.

BSNL Fibre Platinum And Fibre Ultra Plan

The Rs. 999 plan ships 3300GB of data, 200 Mbps speed, Disney+ Hotstar Premium access worth Rs. 1,499 per year. The Rs. 1,499 plan offers 4000GB of data, 300 Mbps speed, Disney+ Hotstar Premium, and unlimited calling.

