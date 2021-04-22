How To Upgrade BSNL Broadband Plan Via SelfCare Portal News oi-Priyanka Dua

BSNL, which offers prepaid, postpaid, landline, and broadband services, allows its users to change or upgrade their internet plans online. The Bharat Fibre customers are allowed to change their broadband plan easily through the SelfCare Portal. This means you can upgrade plans from the comfort of your home or office without visiting the company's office.

The same portal allows you to change or upgrade their landline, prepaid, and postpaid numbers. Notably, via the SelfCare portal, you can switch to any FTTH broadband plan as per your choice. You can switch to another plan from a smartphone, desktop, laptop, and tablet; however, you should know about the steps to upgrade their plans.

First, you have to register yourself in the SelfCare Portal. However, you should know about the SelfCare Portal of your zones, which is why we are enlisting the details of all zones.

http://selfcare.ndc.bsnl.co.in for North Zone, http://selfcare.wdc.bsnl.co.in for West, Zone, http://selfcare.edc.bsnl.co.in for East Zone, and http://selfcare.sdc.bsnl.co.in for South Zone.

After that, customers need to open the portal of their zone and tap on the Id to register themselves. Notably, this is a very important step to get the benefits of the BSNL plans. However, for that, you have to write your email id, name and choose a security question. Then, the company will give you a call to verify all details. Now, customers have to login into the SelfCare portal with the username and password.

After login into the portal, you have to tap on the submit button. Then, it will redirect you to the page, where you get an option of My Service request. Now, you have to fill in the details. You need to enter the service id to change the plan and now you have to choose the plan.

Once it is done, you will get a call from the customer care department to activate the new broadband plan. The state-run telecom operator BSNL will also provide the service request number to check the exact status of the broadband plans. It is worth noting that the telecom operator keeps revising their broadband plans, so you need to be a bit careful while choosing the new plan.

