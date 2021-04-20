Everything You Should Know About BSNL's Upcoming 4G Services News oi-Priyanka Dua

Even though BSNL has several 4G sites in tier two and tier three cities, it is trying really hard to launch its 4G services in all circles in the country. However, to launch 4G services in the country, BSNL requires a lot of investment and upgradation of 3G sites, including Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited sites.

It is also expected that BSNL 4G services will give a tough competition to Airtel, Reliance Jio, and Vodafone-Idea. Currently, there is a fight between Reliance Jio and Airtel, whereas Vodafone-Idea is planning to raise money so that it can reduce its financial burden.

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited Plans For Launching 4G Network: Check Details

The 4G services of the state-run telecom operator are likely to offer good coverage in rural areas. Notably, the former has several 3G sites in rural parts of the country; however, it has to upgrade these sites to offer 4G services.

Besides, BSNL is known for providing tariff plans at affordable prices. Also, the telecom operator is planning to use hybrid 4G technology for the network. In fact, the telecom operator has already received approvals from the telecom ministry and Empowered Technology Group.

"BSNL can also, in parallel procure 50,000 4G RAN/associated core from trusted sources with experience of such supplies. This will facilitate the launch of 4G services by BSNL, on a reasonable scale, and a much faster time frame," said ETG.

After getting approvals from the authorities, BSNL is planning to upgrade 50,000 sites via the first tender with the domestic vendors, whereas through the second tender its plans to upgrade 57,000 sites with Ericsson, Nokia, and Samsung. However, both Huawei and ZTE are not allowed to participate in the process.

Furthermore, it is expected that BSNL 4G services can change the entire telecom industry and it might attract users towards its platform. But, the approval comes at that time when other telecom operators are planning to launch 5G services in the country. This might give BSNL a chance to expand its 4G services in the country as it is planning to bring the services in the next ten months.

