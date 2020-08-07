ENGLISH

    How To Avail BookMyFiber Service From BSNL To Get Internet Connection

    BSNL has announced the launch of a new initiative called BookMyFiber for its customers. The service will allow users to book new internet connections under its BharatFibre services. The latest development was shared by BSNL via their Twitter account. The company has also appointed its Chhattisgarh firm as the nodal circle for the coordination to streamline the process. However, there are some procedures that will help you to book or use these services.

    How To Use BookMyFiber Services

    Step 1: Customers need to write their exact location and select the circle where they wanted to avail the services.

    Step 2: Then, they need to write their name, mobile number, and they have to write their email address.

    Step 3: After that. customers need to click on the proceed button, and it is done.

    Once it is done, it will automatically catch or understand the latitude and longitude of the customer as per the company's website. The given information will have all the coordinates of the customers. The operator also said that the BharatFibre Business Champions (BBC) is doing the geo-tagging. Furthermore, the operator is sending messages and email to all customers about the launch of new services.

    Bharat Fibre Plans In India

    Talking about the BSNL BharatFibre Plans, the internet service provider is offering plans between Rs. 449 and goes up to Rs. 16,999. These plans are offering unlimited data download, free unlimited calling, including local and STD calling.

    These plans are offering 100GB, 300GB, 500GB, and 600GB data per month. In fact, these plans are providing 4GB data, 10GB data, 12GB data, 22GB, 33GB, and 40GB data per day. Also, these plans ship 10 Mbps, 20 Mbps, 50 Mbps, and 100 Mbps. However, the speed will be decreased to 2 Mbps after the given data end. It also includes international calling at Rs. 1.2 per minute.

    Story first published: Friday, August 7, 2020, 12:37 [IST]
