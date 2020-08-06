ENGLISH

    BSNL has been very active in terms of adding new plans in its portfolio. The company has recently added dozens of packs under its list. The internet service provider has now announced the launch of a new plan called Fibro 425GB per month CS359 CUL plan.

    BSNL Introduces 100 Mbps Monthly Plan For Rs. 849; Should You Opt?

     

    The company has launched this plan on a promotional basis in the Madhya Pradesh circle. This plan is valid until October 5, 2020. This promotional offer is providing 100 Mbps speed alongside 600GB per month CUL plan. Besides, the company has launched Rs. 849 plan, where it is offering 100 Mbps speed.

    BSNL Rs. 849 Plan: Details

    The Fibro 425GB per month plan is offering 100 Mbps speed until the data ends. However, the speed will be reduced to 2 Mbps after the data end. The plan is available at Rs. 849, and it is providing unlimited calling, including local and STD calls to all networks in the country.

    The plan is available at Rs. 849, and it is offering unlimited calling, including local and STD calls to all networks in the country.

    This plan is available on a monthly, annual, biennial, and triennial basis. The annual pack of the Fibro 425GB per Month CS359 CUL plan is priced at Rs. 10,188, while the biennial and triennial packs are available at Rs. 20,376 and Rs. 30,564.

    This plan is available on a monthly, annual, biennial, and triennial basis. The annual pack of the Fibro 425GB per Month CS359 CUL plan is priced at Rs. 10,188, while the biennial and triennial packs are available at Rs. 20,376 and Rs 30,564, respectively.

    BSNL Benefits With The Fibro 425GB Per Month CS359 CUL Plan

     

    Coming to the benefits, the state-run telecom operator is offering additional services with this plan. This means that users will get complimentary access for one month, three months, and four months subscription without any additional charges. However, this pack is designed for those who have opted for annual, biennial, and triennial packs.

    Furthermore, the 600GB per month CUL plan offering 50 Mbps speed until 600GB data, and it will automatically be reduced to 2 Mbps. Similarly, the operator ships unlimited calling to all networks. It also ships unlimited local and STD calling in the country.

    Story first published: Friday, August 7, 2020, 11:10 [IST]
