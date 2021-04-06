Just In
- 1 hr ago Moto G20 Bags NBTC Certification; Launch Expected Soon
-
- 2 hrs ago OnePlus 9 Pro Review: OnePlus' Best But Not THE Best
- 2 hrs ago Oppo F19 With Snapdragon 662, 48MP Triple Cameras Launched In India; Price Set At Rs. 18,990
- 2 hrs ago Oppo A74 5G, A74 4G With FHD+ Display, 5,000mAh Battery Officially Announced: Price, Features
Don't Miss
- News Karnataka government warns RTC workers against strike, rules out negotiation
- Sports Bio-bubble is tough but Indians more tolerant, says Ganguly
- Automobiles Hero MotoCorp Reports 72.4 Percent Increase In Sales Figures
- Finance Indices End Flat, Nifty Tops 14683 Levels; Adani Ports Top Nifty Gainer
- Lifestyle A Step-By-Step Guide To Get Katrina Kaif’s Bold Olive-Green Eye Makeup Look
- Movies Anushka Sharma Shares Cryptic Post On Social Media Toxicity; 'The World Doesn't Need More Critics'
- Education Bihar Board 10th Result Scrutiny 2021 To Begin From April 11
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In West Bengal In April 2021
How To Get Extra Validity On JioFiber Long Term Broadband Plans
JioFiber has announced a new offer for its customers. The company has launched an offer, where users will get extra 30 days of validity on long-term broadband plans. Besides, the company has also come up with an option, where users can choose a one-month plan to annual plans with different benefits.
JioFiber Long Term Broadband Plans Offer: Details
Notably, JioFiber offers 30 days extra validity on annual plans, while semi-annual plans ship extra 15 days of free services. Let's start with JioFiber's annual plans, which start from Rs. 4,788 and go up to Rs. 101,988, whereas semi-annual plans start from Rs. 2,394 and go up to Rs. 50,994.
Benefits With JioFiber Annual Plans
The first annual plan of JioFiber offers unlimited data, 30 Mbps speed, and free calling for 390 days (360+30 days). This plan is available at Rs. 4,788. The Rs. 8,388 plan ships 100 Mbps speed, unlimited data, calling for 390 days (360+30 days). While Rs. 11,988 ships 150 Mbps speed and similar benefits for the 390 days. It also ships Disney+ Hotstar, Amazon Prime, Sony Liv, Zee5 access.
Then, there is a plan of Rs. 17,988 ships benefit for 390 days. The plan offers unlimited data, 300 Mbps speed, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Zee5, and more app access for 390 days. Then, there are plans Rs. 29,988, Rs. 47,988, and Rs. 101,988, where users get 500 Mbps and 1 Gbps speed. In addition, internet plans of Rs. 29,988, Rs. 47,988 ship unlimited data, while Rs. 101,988 plan offers 6600GB of data for 390 days. These plans also offer Netflix, Amazon Prime, Zee5, Sony Liv access for 390 days.
Benefits With JioFiber Semi-Annual Plans
JioFiber's semi-annual plans are priced at Rs. 2,394, Rs. 4,194, Rs. 5,994, Rs. 8,994, Rs. 14994, Rs. 23,994, and Rs. 50,994. These plans are valid for 195 days (180+15 days), unlimited data, and free calling. These plans also offer 30 Mbps, 100 Mbps, 150 Mbps, 300 Mbps, 500 Mbps, and 1 Gbps speed respectively. Apart from these benefits, these semi-annual JioFiber plans ship content from Netflix (Basic), Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar, Zee5, Voot Kids, Voot Select, Lionsgate Play, Discovery+, Eros Now, and more.
-
54,535
-
1,19,900
-
54,999
-
86,999
-
49,975
-
49,990
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
44,999
-
64,999
-
20,699
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
7,999
-
8,980
-
17,091
-
10,999
-
34,999
-
39,600
-
26,795
-
39,071
-
13,690
-
17,855
-
1,11,735
-
18,970
-
24,560
-
33,500
-
16,600
-
31,600