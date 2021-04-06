How To Get Extra Validity On JioFiber Long Term Broadband Plans News oi-Priyanka Dua

JioFiber has announced a new offer for its customers. The company has launched an offer, where users will get extra 30 days of validity on long-term broadband plans. Besides, the company has also come up with an option, where users can choose a one-month plan to annual plans with different benefits.

JioFiber Long Term Broadband Plans Offer: Details

Notably, JioFiber offers 30 days extra validity on annual plans, while semi-annual plans ship extra 15 days of free services. Let's start with JioFiber's annual plans, which start from Rs. 4,788 and go up to Rs. 101,988, whereas semi-annual plans start from Rs. 2,394 and go up to Rs. 50,994.

Benefits With JioFiber Annual Plans

The first annual plan of JioFiber offers unlimited data, 30 Mbps speed, and free calling for 390 days (360+30 days). This plan is available at Rs. 4,788. The Rs. 8,388 plan ships 100 Mbps speed, unlimited data, calling for 390 days (360+30 days). While Rs. 11,988 ships 150 Mbps speed and similar benefits for the 390 days. It also ships Disney+ Hotstar, Amazon Prime, Sony Liv, Zee5 access.

Then, there is a plan of Rs. 17,988 ships benefit for 390 days. The plan offers unlimited data, 300 Mbps speed, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Zee5, and more app access for 390 days. Then, there are plans Rs. 29,988, Rs. 47,988, and Rs. 101,988, where users get 500 Mbps and 1 Gbps speed. In addition, internet plans of Rs. 29,988, Rs. 47,988 ship unlimited data, while Rs. 101,988 plan offers 6600GB of data for 390 days. These plans also offer Netflix, Amazon Prime, Zee5, Sony Liv access for 390 days.

Benefits With JioFiber Semi-Annual Plans

JioFiber's semi-annual plans are priced at Rs. 2,394, Rs. 4,194, Rs. 5,994, Rs. 8,994, Rs. 14994, Rs. 23,994, and Rs. 50,994. These plans are valid for 195 days (180+15 days), unlimited data, and free calling. These plans also offer 30 Mbps, 100 Mbps, 150 Mbps, 300 Mbps, 500 Mbps, and 1 Gbps speed respectively. Apart from these benefits, these semi-annual JioFiber plans ship content from Netflix (Basic), Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar, Zee5, Voot Kids, Voot Select, Lionsgate Play, Discovery+, Eros Now, and more.

