How To Get Free Broadband Service From BSNL: Check All The Details Here

While other operators are focusing on revising prepaid plans, BSNL is trying to retain customers. The latter is coming up with many strategies to attract customers. Now, the company is providing free services to its broadband users.

The state-run telecom operator is providing four months of free services to its users. However, this offer is specially designed for long term users who have already given all rentals in advance. This facility is available to all BharatFibre, landline, and BBoWi-Fi users, reports TelecomTalk. Besides, the company is providing one month of free services to its long-term plan users. This means that users are required to pay only for 12 months, and after that, they will get the service for 13 months.

It is worth mentioning that the users who have opted for 24 months pack will be getting three months extra service. Besides, the company is offering four months of extra service on 36-month packs. To avail this service, the customers are required to opt for longer subscription plans. In fact, they can go and check the BSNL website, or they can call their toll- free number. Also, customers can visit the company's office and customer service center.

Apart from that, the company has come up with different ways to offer benefits to its broadband customers. It includes cashback and free landline calls. The company is offering 6 paise as a cashback to its BSNL landline customers. It includes Rs. 50 cashback on their broadband bills.

Also, the company is providing speed up to 10 Mbps to 100 Mbps. To recall, the operator had reduced the validity of two prepaid plans. Earlier, Rs. 75 and Rs. 74 used to offer data and calling benefits for 180 days. But now, these plans are valid for only 90 days.

