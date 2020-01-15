BSNL Offering 12GB Data With Its Rs. 1,111 Prepaid Plan News oi-Priyanka Dua

Reliance Jio is known for offering cheap data at affordable prices. But Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has also come up with many consumer-centric moves to attract users, and now it is giving a tough fight to Jio. And now the telco has reduced the prices of its existing prepaid plans. Here are the details.

BSNL Rs. 1, 312 Prepaid Plan: Details

On one hand, where all private players are launching new tariff plans. BSNL has come up with a different strategy where the telco is reducing the prices of its existing plans. The company has reduced the prices of it Rs. 1,312 plan, and now it is available at Rs. 1,111. This plan is valid for 365 days, where users will get voice calling and data benefits. But this facility is not available in Delhi and Mumbai circle. This plan also ships 12GB data for the entire period, reports TelecomTalk.

It also includes 1000 SMS and 250 minutes for the calling. Which means this plan is specially designed for voice-oriented customers. However, there is a catch. This plan is only available in the Telangana circle and it is valid for only three days i.e January 14 to January 17.

BSNL Rs. 1,699 And Rs. 1,999 Prepaid Plan: Details

The company has also introduced Rs. 1,699 prepaid plan. This plan offers 2GB daily data and 100 SMS per day for 365 days. This plan also provides 250 minutes for calling per day. And if you compare this plan with other existing plans, then this is the most attractive plan.

Besides, the company has launched Rs. 1,999 plan for its customers. The latest prepaid plan sits alongside Reliance Jio's Rs. 2,020. This plan offers 3GB data per day for 365 days. It also offers 250 minutes for calling daily and 100 messages per day.

