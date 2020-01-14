BSNL Revises Three Prepaid Plan; Reduces Validity By Half News oi-Priyanka Dua

After launching an app for internet calling called Wings, state-owned telecom operator Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has revised its three prepaid plans. The company has revised Rs. 74, Rs. 75, and Rs. 153 prepaid plans, which are effective from today (January 14).

To begin with, the Rs. 74 and Rs. 75 plans are now available for 90 days. Earlier, these packs used to offer benefits for 180 days. The Rs. 74 prepaid plan offers 2GB data and 100 minutes of calling. However, there is a catch. Users need to consume these 100 minutes in only 15 days.

The Rs. 75 prepaid plan provides 10GB data and unlimited calling benefits. It includes 500 SMS, and this benefit is also available for 15 days, reports TelecomTalk.

The Rs. 153 prepaid plan is also available for 90 days. This plan offers 1.5GB data along with unlimited calling benefits of local and STD. Besides, you'll get a free ringtone service for 28 days.

Earlier, the company has launched Rs. 1,999 plan for its broadband users. The Bharat Bharat Fiber Broadband Combo Plan is providing 200 Mbps speed and 1500GB data. At present, this newly launched plan is available in Chennai and Telangana. The company has launched this plan as a promotional offer and it is only available for 90 days.

However, if a user exhausts 1500GB data then speed will drop to 2Mbps from 200Mbps. Apart from that, this plan ship free unlimited calling through its landline facility. To avail of this plan, users first need to submit a refundable amount of Rs. 1,999. The plans seem promising, but before buying this plan, users need to understand that this is only for 90 days. This means users have to check other service providers before opting for this plan. Interestingly, this plan competes with Reliance Jio plan Rs. 2,499 broadband plan.

