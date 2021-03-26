Airtel Broadband Bill Payment: How To Pay Airtel Broadband Bill Online News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Airtel broadband is a leading service provider that has gained users during the last year wherein work from home and online classes prevailed. Be it for any reason such as office use, personal use or streaming, Airtel broadband is preferred by many users. If you are using Airtel broadband, then you have many options to pay the bill online.

How To Pay Airtel Broadband Bill Online

There are numerous ways to pay the Airtel broadband bill online. Firstly, we have the official options such as the app and website from the company itself. Alternatively, there are options to pay the Airtel broadband bill via third-party wallets and UPI payment apps too. All these options let you pay the Airtel broadband bill online without any inconvenience.

Airtel Broadband Bill Payment Via App

Airtel's official mobile app called Airtel Thanks app is an easy and reliable option to pay the broadband bill online. You just have to download the Airtel Thanks app on your Android or iOS device from the respective app store. Once you install the app, you just have to open the app and scroll down through the homepage. Here, you will have to navigate to Pay Bill and choose the Broadband option. Key in the details of the connection to fetch the bill amount.

Now, you should proceed to pay via options such as credit or debit payments, Airtel Payments Bank, UPI payment or other options as per your preference.

Airtel Broadband Bill Payment Via Website

Alternatively, if you want to pay via the website, then you can log on to the Airtel website to pay the broadband bill. You need to open the browser and search for 'Airtel broadband bill payment'. You will get the official Airtel website. Do key in your details to fetch the bill and make the payment via any of the payment options you get.

Also, Airtel displays the broadband bill to your linked email. The email also has a link that opens to the website for easier access. This is another way to pay the Airtel broadband bill.

Third-Party UPI Payment Apps

UPI-based payments apps have eased the way we make payments. The Airtel broadband bill can be paid via these apps as well. Choose the UPI app of your preference like Google Pay, Paytm, or PhonePe. Here you will find various 'business' options to select from. You can also simply search for Airtel broadband bill payment. This will require users to link their landline numbers with the UPI-based app. Once linked, the payment will be done via the UPI app and you need to provide the PIN.

