India Slips 3 Ranks In Mobile, Fixed Broadband Speeds In June: Ookla

In a survey conducted by internet speed tester Ookla, India fell 3 ranks both in both mobile and fixed broadband speed performance. The country currently ranks 74th in fixed broadband speeds and 126th in mobile internet speeds globally.

In absolute terms, India's performance in both fixed broadband and mobile download speeds have witnessed a dip as compared to its performance last month. During May, India ranked at 71 in fixed broadband and 123 in mobile speeds.

As for the internet speeds, there has been a slight decline since the previous month, as the current average mobile download speeds in India is 10.87 Mbps and 29.06 Mbps in fixed broadband speeds.

While the mobile and fixed broadband speeds in May were 11.02 Mbps and 30.03 Mbps respectively.

A Decline In Internet Speed

If compared to last year, India's has witnessed a significant decline in terms of its position globally. In July 2018, India ranked 111 in mobile and 56 in fixed broadband speeds.

Doug Suttles, Co-Founder and General Manager at Ookla informed that there is a need for sophisticated network infrastructure for fixing network quality in India.

"An ever-evolving focus on sophisticated network infrastructure will always be important for fixing network quality in India," Suttles said.

Furthermore, the survey reveals that South Korea is the leader in the world in terms of mobile internet with an average download speed of 90.06 Mbps. Singapore still holds the top spot for fixed broadband with a 195.88 Mbps average download speed.

Among India's neighboring countries, China ranked 44th and 28th in terms of mobile Internet and fixed broadband respectively. Pakistan ranked 114th and 155th and Bangladesh was at 133rd and 107th position, in mobile Internet and broadband services.

4G Availability In India

Network performance has always been the key factor and now Ookla has released a new survey, where India's mobile internet and fixed broadband speed have remained flat despite the entry of Reliance Jio. So we believe instead of investing in 5G, operators should start investing more in 4G to improve the current situation.

