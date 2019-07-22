ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    India Slips 3 Ranks In Mobile, Fixed Broadband Speeds In June: Ookla

    By
    |

    In a survey conducted by internet speed tester Ookla, India fell 3 ranks both in both mobile and fixed broadband speed performance. The country currently ranks 74th in fixed broadband speeds and 126th in mobile internet speeds globally.

    India Slips 3 Ranks In Mobile, Fixed Broadband Speeds In June: Ookla

     

    In absolute terms, India's performance in both fixed broadband and mobile download speeds have witnessed a dip as compared to its performance last month. During May, India ranked at 71 in fixed broadband and 123 in mobile speeds.

    As for the internet speeds, there has been a slight decline since the previous month, as the current average mobile download speeds in India is 10.87 Mbps and 29.06 Mbps in fixed broadband speeds.

    While the mobile and fixed broadband speeds in May were 11.02 Mbps and 30.03 Mbps respectively.

    A Decline In Internet Speed

    If compared to last year, India's has witnessed a significant decline in terms of its position globally. In July 2018, India ranked 111 in mobile and 56 in fixed broadband speeds.

    Doug Suttles, Co-Founder and General Manager at Ookla informed that there is a need for sophisticated network infrastructure for fixing network quality in India.

    "An ever-evolving focus on sophisticated network infrastructure will always be important for fixing network quality in India," Suttles said.

    Furthermore, the survey reveals that South Korea is the leader in the world in terms of mobile internet with an average download speed of 90.06 Mbps. Singapore still holds the top spot for fixed broadband with a 195.88 Mbps average download speed.

    Among India's neighboring countries, China ranked 44th and 28th in terms of mobile Internet and fixed broadband respectively. Pakistan ranked 114th and 155th and Bangladesh was at 133rd and 107th position, in mobile Internet and broadband services.

    4G Availability In India

    Network performance has always been the key factor and now Ookla has released a new survey, where India's mobile internet and fixed broadband speed have remained flat despite the entry of Reliance Jio. So we believe instead of investing in 5G, operators should start investing more in 4G to improve the current situation.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: broadband internet
    Story first published: Monday, July 22, 2019, 12:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 22, 2019
    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue