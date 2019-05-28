ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    How to get unlimited data benefits from Airtel broadband plans

    User will get free Netflix and Amazon Prime subscription at Rs.1,699 per month instead of Rs. 1,999 if they take a subscription for six months.

    By
    |

    As Reliance Jio is planning to launch its broadband services in India, Sunil Mittal- led Bharti Airtel is reportedly providing unlimited data benefits with multiple data plans in different cities.

    How to get unlimited data benefits from Airtel broadband plans

     

    According to a report by Telecomtalk, the telco is offering unlimited data to broadband consumers in Delhi if a customer opts for a high-end plan of Rs. 1,999. This plan also provides unlimited local, and STD calls.

    Besides user will get free Netflix and Amazon Prime subscription at Rs.1,699 per month instead of Rs. 1,999 if they take a subscription for six months.

    Similarly, they have to have to pay Rs.1,599 if they take the annual subscription and as a part of the plan, users can avail 100 Mbps internet speed.

    However, in Mumbai, the company is providing Rs. 2,199 high-end-plan. Under this new plan where users can get speed up to 300 Mbps but it only offers 1,260 GB data instead of unlimited data.

    In addition, Airtel is providing these offers in Hyderabad but users will enjoy benefits there like unlimited data with Rs. 349, Rs.449, Rs.699, and Rs. 1299 broadband plan. But there is a catch as the company is offering free Netflix, Amazon Prime subscription and 100 Mbps speed at Rs. 1,299.

    To refresh Airtel Digital TV, the DTH arm of Bharti Airtel and Shemaroo Entertainment have now launched subscription-based premium service of horror movies, TV shows, and web series.

    The platform will offer a subscription service for a range of horror, thriller, and crime-related content.

    The Zee Horror Show, Aahat, Fear Files, Gehraiyaan, Agent Raghav, Hoshiyar, Adrishya, and Gangster are some of the shows that the viewers will get to watch if they choose to opt for the service.

    Highlights

    Airtel is reportedly providing unlimited data benefits with multiple data plans in different cities.

     

    The telco is offering unlimited data to broadband consumers in Delhi, Mumbai, and Hyderabad.

    User will get free Netflix and Amazon Prime subscription.

    Read More About: airtel broadband plans
    Story first published: Tuesday, May 28, 2019, 15:15 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 28, 2019
    Close

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue