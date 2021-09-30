Just In
Internet Will Be Shut Down Tomorrow In India On These Computers And Smartphones
If you are using an old smartphone or computer for browsing the internet, then there is a good chance that you won't be able to use the internet on those devices from tomorrow. One of the biggest HTTP certification providers Let's Encrypt has noticed that its IdentTrust DST Root CA X3 is being expired on September 30.
Devices that are currently using the Let's Encrypt's IdentTrust DST Root CA X3 will stop working from tomorrow, especially if you don't update the HTTPS certificate. Let's Encrypt is a non-profit organization, which offers free encryption certificates which help devices to securely connect with the internet.
If you are using a fairly modern device to browse the internet, then there is nothing to worry about. However, some of the older devices might have some issues when it comes to accessing the internet on or after September 30.
Internet Will Be Shut Down Tomorrow In India On These devices
If you have computers that are running on macOS 2016 and Windows XP (with Service Pack 3) or an older version of the operating system is likely to face the heat, as these devices might not have received any software updates in the last few years.
Besides, devices running on OpenSSL 1.0.2 or older versions of OpenSSL along with older generations of Playstation gaming consoles will no longer be able to access the internet. Coming to smartphones, most modern Android devices should work without any issue.
However, if you have a phone with Android 5 or an older version, it is recommended to install the latest version of Mozilla Firefox to continue enjoying the internet, as it is said to come with its own encryption certificates. A built-in browser on older Android devices might not have an updated encryption certification.
As of now, Let's Encrypt has issued over 2 billion encryption certificates from 2014. Considering the affected devices, if you have bought a smartphone or a laptop in the last five years, the device should work without any issue. However, if you have a laptop or a smartphone that is over 10 years old, the device might not be able to connect to the internet and the internet will be shut down on those devices.
