Smartphones Can Now Detect If Users Are High On Marijuana

Smartphones are the modern Swiss army knives. A single smartphone has replaced a lot of items in our pocket, and it is now all set to make the job of the police and medical officials a tad easier. According to a study published by a set of scientists on Drug and Alcohol Dependence, it is possible to detect cannabis intoxication using a regular smartphone.

Several reports have proved that the intoxication of cannabis can lead to a slower response rate and motor functions, which has lead to some nasty accidents. Authorities currently collect blood, urine, or even saliva samples to check if the person is under the influence of a cannabidiol substance.

However, this is a time-consuming process. Scientists have been now collecting data from the smartphones of frequent weed consumers. The data was collected using sensors like GPS, accelerometer, where, they were able to determine if the person has been intoxicated with some form of marijuana.

Considering the fact that the data obtained from smartphones were around 90 percent accurate, researchers have found 60 percent accuracy in these self-reported cases. The study was done in Pittsburgh, US, where the participants were aged between 18 and 25 and are considered young adults.

Those who participated in this study consumed weed at least twice a week and the data was collected for a month on an everyday basis. The subjects offered self-initiated reports which include information like start and stop time, amount of marijuana consumers (on a scale of 1 to 10) along with continuous data from the smartphone sensors.

Scientists used Light Gradient Boosting Machine (LGBM) model with a rating of 0 to 10, where, 0 stands for not intoxicated, while 1 to 3 stands for moderately intoxicated and 4 to 10 stands for moderately-intensive intoxicated.

When all the data were combined with the data from sensors, researchers were able to 90 % accuracy (AUC = 0.98), which proves that smartphones can be used to detect cannabis intoxication and this method can be used for triggering just-in-time interventions, which could prevent accidents and other misfortune incidents while the person is high.

