ITI Receives Order From Airtel To Expand FTTH Services In Eight Circles

ITI Limited, a telecom and defence equipment maker, has announced that it has received a letter from Bharti Airtel to expand its fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) services in the country. Besides, the company shared that it will include deploying optical fiber in eight circles.

"The work involves laying of optical fiber backbone for providing broadband connectivity throughout the country. The time period for execution of the order would be three months," ITI Limited said in a BSE filing. The announcement comes two days after Airtel launched its new broadband plan of Rs. 499, where it is offering 40 Mbps speed along with unlimited data and calling.

Airtel To Expand Xstream Fibre Services In India

Airtel is planning to launch its internet services in 50 cities, including Dindori, Jalna, Kaushambi, Kodagu, Mahendragarh, Maharajganj, Mewat, Mirzapur, Parbhani, Raigad, Ahmednagar, Ariyalur, Barwani, Chamrajnagar, Chamoli, Champawat, and Chikodi.

Besides, the company is planning to add Tehri Garhwal, Thiruvannamalai, Thoothukudi, Udhampur, Uttarkashi, Viluppuram, Ramnagara, Rudraprayag, Saran, Shrawasti, Sivaganga, Chandrapur, Davanagere, Dharamshala, Dhule, Hosur, Jalgaon, and Jhunjhunu. Earlier, the company was planning to launch its internet services in April, but it halted the procedure due to COVID-19. Apart from these expansion plans, many customers have filed a complaint that Airtel is not providing a set-top box along with OTT services in their areas due to local cable operators.

Airtel Partners With Voot: Details

Meanwhile, the company has joined hands with Voot to offer more digital content to its Xstream users. This partnership will allow its users to access all premium content, including 10,000 movies & shows and LIVE TV channels on TV, smartphone, and PC via Xstream set-top box and app. Currently, Voot is offering content in seven languages, such as English, Hindi, Tamil, Gujarati, Kannada, Bengali & Marathi.

