JioFiber Effect: Airtel Offering Unlimited Data With All Broadband Plans

To give to tough fight to JioFiber's new packs, Airtel has started revising its all broadband plans. As per the revision, the company is now offering unlimited data with broadband plans. This means all Airtel Xstream Fiber will offer unlimited data to all existing customers.

In fact, the company has already converted its plans into unlimited data plans. At present, the company is offering four plans namely Basic, Entertainment, Premium, and VIP. Earlier, three plans were providing limited data. The new upgradation policy applies to the existing users, reports Only Tech. However, the company has not released any official statement on the same. Notably, the company is already offering unlimited internet packs in Andhra Pradesh and Gujarat ( Unlimited data means only 3.3TB data).

Airtel Revised The List Of OTT Platforms.

Apart from that, the internet service provider has taken down the banner which claims to offer unlimited additional data at Rs. 299, which means that it is all set to revamp its offering in the coming days. Besides, the company has removed the Amazon Prime offer with plans and offering only Thanks and Xstream app benefit.

Airtel Broadband Plans List: Details

Airtel is providing four plans in the country. The plans are priced at Rs. 799, Rs. 999, Rs. 1,499, and Rs. 3,999. It includes 150GB data, 300GB, 500GB, and unlimited data. Furthermore, the plans ship 100 Mbps, 200 Mbps, 300 Mbps, and 1 Gbps speed. Additionally, these plans are providing unlimited calling along with benefits from the Thanks and Xstream application. In fact, the company is planning to add more cities in the coming days.

Coming to the JioFiber plans, then the first is priced at Rs. 399, which is again the most affordable pack launched by any internet service provider in the country. The newly launched pack ships 12 OTT apps and 30 Mbps speed. It also offers unlimited calling.

