Just In
- 33 min ago Vanilla Apple iPhone 15 Could Get Dynamic Island, 48MP Camera: What Else To Expect?
- 55 min ago Astronauts Planning To Grow Tomatoes Aboard International Space Station
- 57 min ago Amazon May Cut 20,000 Jobs After Performance Review; Should Indian Employees Worry?
- 1 day ago Oppo Find N2 Flip Digital Render Surfaces After A Leaked Video
Don't Miss
- News Your valued support will be source of strength: PM Modi tells Biden on G20 Presidency
- Finance Buy This Multibagger Large Cap Banking Stock, Shares Can Surge Up To 24%, Says Motilal Oswal
- Automobiles Top 10 Best-Selling Car Brands In India November 2022 - Y-o-Y Sales Up By Nearly 31%
- Education CLAT 2023 Admit Card will be Out Tomorrow; Know How to Download
- Sports India vs Bangladesh: How 'Mad' Mehidy and friend Mustafizur guided Bangla to 1-wicket win
- Movies Urfi Javed Exposes A Group Of Teenagers Making Abusing Calls, Says Will File Police Complaint
- Lifestyle Somnath Temple In Junagadh: History, Legend And Best Time To Visit
- Travel Indian Dentist Set A World Record For The Fastest Travel On Foot From Leh To Manali, Read About Mahendra Mah
James Webb Chronicles Its Best Pillars Of Creation Image Yet
There have been many iconic space images taken over the years, but not all of them come close to Hubble Space Telescope’s images of the Pillars of Creation, taken in 1995 and 2014. The astonishing structure of gas and dust lies in the Eagle Nebula and forms stars within its clouds. Earlier this year, the powerful James Webb also set its crosshairs on the structure.
In October, James Webb Space Telescope captured images of the Pillar of Creation. The images were taken in both mid-infrared and near-infrared wavelengths. Now, both of the images have been merged to create a breathtaking new view of the beautiful structure.
Merging Wavelengths To Get Detailed Image
The new image merges data from JWST’s Near-Infrared Camera (NIRCam) and Mid-Infrared Instrument (MIRI). The former highlights features such as the stars in the backdrop and the orange dots around the pillars that signify new star formation. The latter range highlights the dust layers which can be seen in colors ranging from orange to indigo according to their density
Combining wavelengths enable an image to showcase features that would otherwise be invisible. For instance, in JWST’s mid-infrared image of the structure, only a few stars are visible, while the near-infrared can’t isn’t able to pierce through the deep layers of dust to show any details.
Busy Region For Star Formation
The pillars’ dust makes them a busy region for stars to form, as new stars are born when dust forms into knots which attracts more material until they collapse under their own gravitational pull to become protostars.
As more and more material is drawn towards these cores, it gets hotter with friction, until finally, the protostar hits a sufficiently high core temperature that it starts fusing hydrogen and helium, spewing heat and light radiations, and become a main sequence star.
James Webb Vs Hubble
Previously, both Hubble and James Webb space telescopes captured the spiral galaxy IC 5332, located over 29 million light-years away from Earth. James Webb leveraged the MIRI instrument to observe the galaxy’s spiral arms. The image showed the galaxy in higher detail compared to the image taken from the Hubble Space Telescope.
However, there are times when both telescopes join hands for a project. Earlier, both space observatories set their crosshairs at the galaxy pair VV 191 to observe how light from the galaxy filters through the spiral arms of the galaxy on the right side. This image enabled astronomers to study the dust in the spiral galaxy.
-
1,39,900
-
1,29,900
-
39,999
-
62,999
-
1,29,900
-
35,999
-
38,900
-
64,990
-
59,999
-
1,54,999
-
79,900
-
1,09,999
-
1,19,900
-
21,999
-
1,29,900
-
12,999
-
44,999
-
15,999
-
7,332
-
17,091
-
7,999
-
1,27,214
-
9,299
-
86,413
-
21,779
-
30,070
-
39,945
-
28,857
-
14,634
-
42,267