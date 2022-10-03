James Webb Vs Hubble: Both Telescopes Set Crosshair On Same Target

Photo Credit: NASA

The Hubble Space Telescope and the James Webb Space Telescope are two of the most powerful telescopes reaching the most distant corners of the cosmos to observe never-seen-before objects. While the former peers through the universe in the visible light wavelength, James Webb does it in the infrared range which is beyond what humans can see.

It is also very common for these space observatories to observe the same object or a cosmic phenomenon. However, due to their different wavelengths, different features of an object are revealed. Well, their recent images of the spiral galaxy IC 5332 are a testament to it. It is located more than 29 million light-years away from Earth.

Spiral Galaxy In Its Full Glory

The spiral galaxy IC 5332 is only one-third of the size of our Milky Way galaxy; however, it makes an ideal target for scientists due to its perfect spiral from the telescopes’ point of view.