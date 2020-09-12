Reliance Jio And Airtel Broadband Plans Aren't Actually Offering Unlimited Data News oi-Priyanka Dua

Both Reliance Jio and Airtel have recently revised their broadband plans to offer unlimited data to their users. However, if you go through the terms and conditions of these plans, then you'll find out that there is a cap on the unlimited data.

Under these terms and conditions, these companies are offering only 3.3TB data to users for one month, which means that there is nothing called unlimited data. In fact, all broadband companies work on the same model and all plans come with some FUP limits on data and speed.

What did You get With JioFiber And Airtel Xstream Plans?

If we talk about the other benefits of the Jio Fiber Rs. 399 plan, then you'll get 30Mbps speed for upload and download. Alongside this, the JioFiber is providing 3,300GB or 3.3TB data to its customers. This plan is also offering unlimited calling without any access to the OTT platform.

In fact, all JioFiber plans are offering unlimited data, which means 3,300GB data. JioFiber plans are priced between Rs. 399 to Rs. 8,499. These plans are offering 100 Mbps, 150 Mbps, 300 Mbps, 500 Mbps, and 1 Gbps speed. Furthermore, these packs are offering access to 11 to 12 apps worth Rs. 1,000 and Rs. 1,500.

Similarly, Airtel Xstream Fibre has revised its plans and launch Rs. 499 plan, where it is offering 40 Mbps speed, 3,300GB data, unlimited calling, and access to Xstream application. Airtel's other plans are available at Rs. 799, Rs. 999, Rs. 1,499, and Rs. 3,999. These plans are offering 100 Mbps, 200 Mbps, 300 Mbps, and 1 Gbps. It also ships unlimited calling and Airtel Xstream, Disney+ Hotstar VIP, Amazon Prime Video, Zee5 subscription.

Positive Side Of JioFiber And Airtel Xstream Fibre Broadband Plans

There is no doubt that these plans are not offering unlimited calling, but still, if we look at the positive side of these plans, then these companies are offering 100GB data per day, which is plenty for a household. Apart from these data packs, these companies are providing access to all leading OTT apps, which is again a plus point of these plans.

