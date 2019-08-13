Jio GigaFiber Effect: BSNL Launches Family Combo Plan With Broadband, Mobile Benefits News oi-Priyanka Dua

To give a tough fight to Reliance Jio, the state-run telecom operator, Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has now launched its a new broadband plan with mobile benefits. Besides, the operator is now hosting a dedicated webpage on its portal for this plan.

The newly launched plan will be available at Rs. 1,199 where the company is providing a broadband plan with 10 Mbps speeds and 30GB FUP limit per day. However, the speed will be reduced to 2 Mbps and there's no FUP limit on after FUP speeds. Along with the broadband plan, the users will also get three mobile SIM card connections, reports TelecomTalk.

According to the report, all three mobile SIMs will offer unlimited free voice calls to all network in the country, and 1GB daily data. Additionally, the telco is offering free online TV access to one SIM connection and one-month free subscription of online education to any single subject for the students up to Class-XII.

Furthermore, this plan is currently available across all circles in India except for Gujarat and Andaman & Nicobar.

BSNL Plans To Chase Dues Of Over Rs. 3,000 Crore

Meanwhile, BSNL is planning to recover around Rs. 3,000 crore dues from its enterprise clients in the next two-three months, reports PTI.

The telco is also eyeing increased earnings from renting out its premises at various locations - the target for rental income has been set at about Rs 1,000 crore this year, from the previous level of Rs 200 crore.

Our Thoughts

BSNL has launched this offer at this time when telco is facing mounting pressure on its financials. The company even delayed the salaries of its employees for the second time this year.

On the other hand, Reliance Jio unveiled its offerings under the JioFiber broadband service. And it is expected that Jio GigaFiber will change the broadband industry just like it changed the telecom sector. So it would be interesting to see how this plan will help BSNL to compete with players like Jio, Airtel and ACT Fibernet.

Best Mobiles in India