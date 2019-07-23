Just In
BSNL Introduces Star Membership Program: Check All The Details Here Everything You Should Know
Despite facing tough competition from private players, Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) doesn't intend on giving up. The operator has launched a new program called "Star membership" for its prepaid customers where they can avail -certain benefits and discounts.
The newly launched Star plan or Star membership will be available at Rs. 498. Under this plan, the subscribers can avail unlimited calls along with 30GB free data and 1000 SMS for 30 days, reports Telecomtalk.
However, there is a catch, the freebies would be valid only for 30 days, whereas the plan stays for 365 days. But customers can avail exclusive discounts on recharge of special tariff vouchers (STVs). For instance, STV 96 will be available to the subscribers for Rs. 76 while STV 447 will be available at Rs. 407.
BSNL Launches Free 5GB Trial Broadband Plan
The telco has recently re-launched itsthe 5GB broadband plan for its landline subscribers which. The company has launched this offer was introduced back in March this year. The new planNow, the company has re-launched this plan and it will be valid until July 31, 2019.
This free broadband trial plan is available for users in all circles in the country except Andaman and Nicobar. Besides, the telecom operator is offering a cashback on its long term broadband plans which includes a 15 percent cashback on broadband plans of monthly rental below Rs 499. And 20 percent cash back on broadband plans priced between Rs 499 and Rs 900.
Our Views On Newly Launched Star Plan
As we all know, BSNL is sitting on a huge debt and the operator is yet to launch its 4G services in India. But still, to counter the ongoing tariff war BSNL has been revamping and launching new plans to retain its customers. And it would be really interesting to see how this new program will help the telco to attract new users.
