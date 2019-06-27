ENGLISH

    BSNL Offers 1.5 GB Daily Data For One Year: Check All The Details Here

    By
    |

    The State-run telecom operator Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has launched a new plan for its subscribers in Kerala Circle.

    BSNL Offers 1.5 GB Daily Data For One Year

     

    Priced at Rs. 1345 the newly launched special tariff voucher offers 1.5 GB data per day for one year, TelecomTalk reported.

    Moreover, the new data plan gives 10GB of extra data to the subscriber and they can use this data after exhausting daily data quota.

    However, the recharge plan has been launched as a promotional offer for a limited and this plan doesn't provide any calling or SMS benefits.

    3GB Data At 8Mbps Speeds

    The PSU has recently launched three new broadband plans. These new plans offer daily data with FUP limit and other benefits, however, there is a catch as these plans are only available in Tamil Nadu circle.

    The plans start at Rs. 349 which offers 2GB daily at the speed of 8Mbps to its users and after the limit is over the speed will decrease to 1Mbps apart from this user will get unlimited calls to the same network.While Rs. 399 plan is almost somehow similar to the Rs. 349 plan this means the user will get 2GB data every day with an after FUP speed of 1 Mbps and Rs. 499 plan provides 3GB data daily to all the subscribers with 8Mbps speeds. This plan also offers unlimited calling to all networks.

    BSNL's SUPERSTAR 300 Plan

    The telco has announced the launch of a high-speed big download Fiber to Home plan - SUPERSTAR 300.

    The launched pack offers 300Gb download at 50Mbps speed bundled with a subscription of Hotstar Premium.

    Furhermore, the subscription to Hotstar Premium will be available across all circles and customers can book their request online or call on the toll-free number to avail this offer.

    What We Think About The Plans

     

    There is no doubt that the state-owned telecom operator has revamping its existing plans and launching new plans to match with the tariffs offered by Mukesh Ambani owned Reliance Jio, Vodafone Idea, and Airtel.

