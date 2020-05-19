JioFiber Aiming To Hit 2 Crore Users Mark News oi-Priyanka Dua

Last year, Reliance Jio launched its JioFiber services in India. In fact, the company is serving more than 0.83 million users in the country, and now it is planning to increase the user base. Reliance JioFiber is planning to increase its user base to 2 crore soon.

Besides, the company has shared that it is looking at 99 percent coverage with its JioFiber services. The firm is looking at 5 crore people for its cable networks (DEN and Hathway). At present, Jio is offering six broadband plans, and they are priced between Rs. 699 to Rs. 8,499.

Reliance JioFiber Monthly Plans: Details

The first plan is priced at Rs. 699, where it is offering 200GB data at 100 Mbps speed. This plan also ships 50GB data extra data, and it is available for 30 days. However, the speed will be reduced to 1 Mbps once the given limit is over. This plan is known as a Bronze plan. It also includes a free subscription to JioSaavan and JioCinema for three months.

The second plan is priced at Rs. 849 ships 400GB data at 100 Mbps speed. This plan also ships 200GB extra data. The rest of the benefits are the same as the Bronze plan. Then, there is Rs. 1,299 plan, which is providing 1000GB data at 250 Mbps speed. This plan also provides extra 250GB data. This plan is valid for 30 days. It also includes video calling and gaming. It also ships free subscriptions to OTT like Amazon Prime. However, the company has not tied up with Netflix with its plans.

JioFiber Expensive Plans: Details

The company is also offering three plans in this category, where it is charging Rs. 2,499, Rs. 3,999, and Rs. 8, 499 for plans. The first plan ships 2500GB data along with 250GB data at 500 Mbps. This plan also ships First-day first show movie benefit. The Rs. 3,999 ships 5000GB data per month at 1 Gbps speed. Lastly, there is a plan of Rs. 8,499, where you will get 10000GB data per month at 1 Gbps speed. These plans also offer set-top boxes.

