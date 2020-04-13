ENGLISH

    JioFiber Combo Plan Rs. 199 Offers 1TB Data Can Double As An Add-On

    Reliance Jio is known for offering affordable offerings to its subscribers, be it 4G plans or JioPhone. But the JioFiber broadband plans failed to impress subscribers in terms of FUP limit. While it is notable that this service provides 100 Mbps broadband plan at as low as Rs. 699, the major downside is the FUP limit. Now, JioFiber is providing Double Data benefit on the same due to the nation-wide lockdown.

    JioFiber Combo Plan Rs. 199 Offers 1TB Data Can Double As An Add-On

     

    The company offers a JioFiber Combo plan priced at Rs. 199. This plan offers 1TB of data for a validity period of seven days. In addition to this, the purpose of the add-on is the data benefit that users will get, claims TelecomTalk. This JioFiber Combo plan is detailed here.

    JioFiber Combo Plan Rs. 199

    The JioFiber Combo plan is priced at Rs. 199 and the same goes up to Rs. 234.82 with GST. It provides 1TB of data at up to 100Mbps speed following which the speed drops down to 1Mbps. The combo plan provides unlimited data benefit at 1Mbps speed and unlimited voice calling benefit as well with the landline service.

    Notably, the benefit of this service is that it can be used on top of other JioFiber broadband plans. It can be chosen either as a standalone plan or an add-on to the existing plan. If you choose a JioFiber Combo plan for a month, then the overall charges will be around Rs. 1,100 providing 4.5TB data benefit. After one month, it will be better to opt for the Rs. 699 broadband plan providing 200GB of data at 100Mbps speed.

    JioFiber Broadband Connectivity

    In a separate report, Reliance Jio is claimed to be increasing the JioFiber broadband connectivity in Delhi NCR to support the surge in data usage during the nation-wide lockdown due to coronavirus. The company is said to be ramping up connectivity to avoid disruptions in data connectivity as this move will be a great chance for JioFiber to increase the overall number of subscribers.

    Story first published: Monday, April 13, 2020, 10:49 [IST]
